China Eastern Airlines Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.5% Upside

China Eastern Airlines Corporat with ticker code (CEA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21.92 and 21.92 with a mean TP of 21.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.97 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.5%. The 50 day MA is 21.82 and the 200 day moving average is 19.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,295m. Company Website: http://www.ceair.com

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 734 aircraft, including 723 passenger aircraft and 11 business aircraft. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was formerly a subsidiary of China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn