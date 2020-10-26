China Eastern Airlines Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.1% Upside

China Eastern Airlines Corporat with ticker code (CEA) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21.94 and 21.94 with a mean TP of 21.94. With the stocks previous close at 21.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.97 and the 200 day MA is 19.63. The market cap for the company is $10,616m. Find out more information at: http://www.ceair.com

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 734 aircraft, including 723 passenger aircraft and 11 business aircraft. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was formerly a subsidiary of China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited.

