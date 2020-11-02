China Distance Education Holdin – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.4% Upside

China Distance Education Holdin found using ticker (DL) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 9 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 9. With the stocks previous close at 8.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.4%. The 50 day MA is 9.2 while the 200 day moving average is 8.46. The market cap for the company is $292m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cdeledu.com

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the legal professional qualification examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, and accounting practical skills training courses for college students and working professionals. As of September 30, 2019, it operated 43 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. The company also operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. In addition, it provides business start-up training services to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting, tax, healthcare, and legal professional training services; courseware production and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, healthcare, engineering and construction, and legal courses through an app, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn