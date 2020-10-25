China Distance Education Holdin – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.9% Upside

China Distance Education Holdin found using ticker (DL) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.27 while the 200 day moving average is 8.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $301m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cdeledu.com

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the legal professional qualification examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, and accounting practical skills training courses for college students and working professionals. As of September 30, 2019, it operated 43 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. The company also operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. In addition, it provides business start-up training services to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting, tax, healthcare, and legal professional training services; courseware production and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, healthcare, engineering and construction, and legal courses through an app, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

