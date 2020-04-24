China Automotive Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 63.9% Upside

China Automotive Systems found using ticker (CAAS) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 3 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 3. With the stocks previous close at 1.83 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 63.9%. The day 50 moving average is 1.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $57m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.caasauto.com

China Automotive Systems, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People’s Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts. It is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems is headquartered in Jingzhou City, the People’s Republic of China.

