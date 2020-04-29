China Automotive Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 60.4% Upside

China Automotive Systems with ticker code (CAAS) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 3 and has a mean target at 3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 60.4%. The day 50 moving average is 1.73 and the 200 day MA is 2.44. The market cap for the company is $58m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.caasauto.com

China Automotive Systems, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People’s Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts. It is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems is headquartered in Jingzhou City, the People’s Republic of China.

