China Automotive Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 57.9% Upside

China Automotive Systems with ticker code (CAAS) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 3 and 3 with a mean TP of 3. Now with the previous closing price of 1.9 this indicates there is a potential upside of 57.9%. The day 50 moving average is 1.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $59m. Find out more information at: http://www.caasauto.com

China Automotive Systems, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People’s Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts. It is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems is headquartered in Jingzhou City, the People’s Republic of China.

