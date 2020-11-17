China Automotive Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.2% Upside

China Automotive Systems with ticker code (CAAS) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 5 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.16 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 58.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.04 and the 200 day moving average is 2.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $102m. Company Website: http://www.caasauto.com

China Automotive Systems, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People’s Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts. It is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems is headquartered in Jingzhou City, the People’s Republic of China.