Chimera Investment Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

Chimera Investment Corporation found using ticker (CIM) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 9.13. Now with the previous closing price of 8.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.65 and the 200 day moving average is 8.75. The company has a market cap of $2,046m. Visit the company website at: http://www.chimerareit.com
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, the company would not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.