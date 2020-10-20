Chimera Investment Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.0% Upside

Chimera Investment Corporation found using ticker (CIM) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 8 and has a mean target at 9.13. With the stocks previous close at 8.61 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.68 and the 200 day moving average is 8.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,958m. Company Website: http://www.chimerareit.com

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, the company would not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn