Chimera Investment Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.4% Downside

Chimera Investment Corporation found using ticker (CIM) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 6.5 calculating the average target price we see 6.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.98 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.4%. The 50 day MA is 6.63 while the 200 day moving average is 7.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,614m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.chimerareit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,542m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT. In addition, the company invests in investment grade, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.