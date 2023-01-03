Chimera Investment Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.6% Upside

Chimera Investment Corporation with ticker code (CIM) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 9 and 6.5 calculating the average target price we see 7.5. Now with the previous closing price of 5.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 31.6%. The day 50 moving average is 6.4 and the 200 day MA is 8.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,275m. Company Website: https://www.chimerareit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,677m based on the market concensus.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT. In addition, the company invests in investment, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.