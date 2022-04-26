Twitter
Chimera Investment Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.2% Upside

Chimera Investment Corporation with ticker code (CIM) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 10.5 calculating the mean target price we have 12.88. Now with the previous closing price of 10.21 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.95 and the 200 day moving average is 14.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,405m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.chimerareit.com

The potential market cap would be $3,034m based on the market concensus.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT. In addition, the company invests in investment, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

