Chimera Investment Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.8% Upside

Chimera Investment Corporation with ticker code (CIM) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 5.5 and has a mean target at 7.25. With the stocks previous close at 5.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.14. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,367m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.chimerareit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,706m based on the market concensus.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT. In addition, the company invests in investment, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.