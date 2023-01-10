Chimera Investment Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.6% Upside

Chimera Investment Corporation with ticker code (CIM) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 6.5 calculating the average target price we see 7.5. With the stocks previous close at 6.27 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.41 and the 200 day moving average is 8.32. The market cap for the company is $1,428m. Company Website: https://www.chimerareit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,708m based on the market concensus.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT. In addition, the company invests in investment, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.