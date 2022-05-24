Chimera Investment Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.3% Upside

Chimera Investment Corporation found using ticker (CIM) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 9.75 calculating the average target price we see 10.94. With the stocks previous close at 9.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.3%. The 50 day MA is 10.98 and the 200 day moving average is 13.93. The company has a market cap of $2,233m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.chimerareit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,596m based on the market concensus.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT. In addition, the company invests in investment, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.