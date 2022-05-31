Chimera Investment Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.4% Upside

Chimera Investment Corporation with ticker code (CIM) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 9.75 and has a mean target at 10.94. Now with the previous closing price of 9.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.71 and the 200 day moving average is 13.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,337m. Visit the company website at: https://www.chimerareit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,628m based on the market concensus.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT. In addition, the company invests in investment, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.