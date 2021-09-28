Twitter
Chimera Investment Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.0% Downside

Broker Ratings

Chimera Investment Corporation found using ticker (CIM) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 13.44. Now with the previous closing price of 15.44 this indicates there is a potential downside of -13.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.14 and the 200 day moving average is 14.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,664m. Company Website: http://www.chimerareit.com

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

