Chico’s FAS – Consensus Indicates Potential 72.4% Upside

Chico’s FAS found using ticker (CHS) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3 and 1.25 and has a mean target at 2. Now with the previous closing price of 1.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 72.4%. The day 50 moving average is 1.34 while the 200 day moving average is 1.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $140m. Find out more information at: http://www.chicosfas.com

Chico’s FAS operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women’s private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico’s brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells everyday basics, polished casual apparel, relaxed workwear, black and white pieces, feminine all-occasion dresses, shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry for women 35 and older. The Soma brand sells private branded lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear products. The TellTale brand sells private branded lingerie products. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 1,341 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United States Virgin Islands, and Canada; and 70 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic airport locations. The company also sells its products through catalogs; and through chicos.com, chicosofftherack.com, whbm.com, soma.com, and mytelltale.com, as well as through third party channels. Chico’s FAS was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

