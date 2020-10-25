Chico’s FAS – Consensus Indicates Potential 70.9% Upside

Chico’s FAS with ticker code (CHS) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3 and 1.25 and has a mean target at 2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.17 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 70.9%. The 50 day MA is 1.1 and the 200 day MA is 1.31. The company has a market cap of $145m. Find out more information at: http://www.chicosfas.com

Chico’s FAS operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women’s private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico’s brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells everyday basics, polished casual apparel, relaxed workwear, black and white pieces, feminine all-occasion dresses, shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry for women 35 and older. The Soma brand sells private branded lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear products. The TellTale brand sells private branded lingerie products. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 1,341 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United States Virgin Islands, and Canada; and 70 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic airport locations. The company also sells its products through catalogs; and through chicos.com, chicosofftherack.com, whbm.com, soma.com, and mytelltale.com, as well as through third party channels. Chico’s FAS was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

