Chico’s FAS – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.6% Upside

Chico’s FAS found using ticker (CHS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 5.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.11 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.03 and the 200 day MA is 5.06. The company has a market capitalisation of $671m. Visit the company website at: https://www.chicosfas.com

The potential market cap would be $722m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Chico’s FAS operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women’s private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico’s brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels. The WHBM brand sells everyday basics and denim, polished casual apparel, relaxed workwear, black and white pieces, feminine all-occasion dresses, shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry for women. The Soma brand sells private branded lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear products. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 1,266 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands; and 59 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic airport locations. The company also sells its products through retail stores and catalogs; and through chicos.com, chicosofftherack.com, whbm.com, and soma.com, as well as through third party channels. Chico’s FAS was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.