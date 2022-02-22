Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Chico’s FAS – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Chico’s FAS with ticker code (CHS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.83 and the 200 day MA is 5.34. The market cap for the company is $572m. Visit the company website at: https://www.chicosfas.com

The potential market cap would be $732m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Chico’s FAS operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women’s private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico’s brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells everyday basics and denim, polished casual apparel, relaxed workwear, black and white pieces, feminine all-occasion dresses, shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry for women 35 and older. The Soma brand sells private branded lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear products. The TellTale brand sells private branded lingerie products. As of January 30, 2020, it operated 1,302 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands; and 68 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic airport locations. The company also sells its products through retail stores and catalogs; and through chicos.com, chicosofftherack.com, whbm.com, soma.com, and mytelltale.com, as well as through third party channels. Chico’s FAS was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

You might also enjoy reading  Chico's FAS - Consensus Indicates Potential 31.3% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.