Chico’s FAS – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.9% Upside

Chico’s FAS with ticker code (CHS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.83 and the 200 day MA is 5.34. The market cap for the company is $572m. Visit the company website at: https://www.chicosfas.com

The potential market cap would be $732m based on the market concensus.

Chico’s FAS operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women’s private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico’s brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells everyday basics and denim, polished casual apparel, relaxed workwear, black and white pieces, feminine all-occasion dresses, shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry for women 35 and older. The Soma brand sells private branded lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear products. The TellTale brand sells private branded lingerie products. As of January 30, 2020, it operated 1,302 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands; and 68 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic airport locations. The company also sells its products through retail stores and catalogs; and through chicos.com, chicosofftherack.com, whbm.com, soma.com, and mytelltale.com, as well as through third party channels. Chico’s FAS was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.