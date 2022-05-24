Chico’s FAS – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.3% Upside

Chico’s FAS with ticker code (CHS) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 5 and has a mean target at 5.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.32 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.3%. The day 50 moving average is 4.88 while the 200 day moving average is 5.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $528m. Company Website: https://www.chicosfas.com

The potential market cap would be $672m based on the market concensus.

Chico’s FAS operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women’s private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico’s brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels. The WHBM brand sells everyday basics and denim, polished casual apparel, relaxed workwear, black and white pieces, feminine all-occasion dresses, shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry for women. The Soma brand sells private branded lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear products. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 1,266 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands; and 59 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic airport locations. The company also sells its products through retail stores and catalogs; and through chicos.com, chicosofftherack.com, whbm.com, and soma.com, as well as through third party channels. Chico’s FAS was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.