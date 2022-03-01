Chico’s FAS – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

Chico’s FAS with ticker code (CHS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6 and 6 and has a mean target at 6. With the stocks previous close at 4.91 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.2%. The day 50 moving average is 4.79 and the 200 day moving average is 5.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $576m. Find out more information at: https://www.chicosfas.com

The potential market cap would be $704m based on the market concensus.

Chico’s FAS operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women’s private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico’s brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells everyday basics and denim, polished casual apparel, relaxed workwear, black and white pieces, feminine all-occasion dresses, shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry for women 35 and older. The Soma brand sells private branded lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear products. The TellTale brand sells private branded lingerie products. As of January 30, 2020, it operated 1,302 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands; and 68 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic airport locations. The company also sells its products through retail stores and catalogs; and through chicos.com, chicosofftherack.com, whbm.com, soma.com, and mytelltale.com, as well as through third party channels. Chico’s FAS was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.