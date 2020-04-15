CHF Solutions – Consenus Indicates Potential 3,471.4% Upside

CHF Solutions with ticker code (CHFS) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 15. With the stocks previous close at 0.42 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3,471.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.41 and the 200 day MA is 0.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $15m. Visit the company website at: http://www.chf-solutions.com

CHF Solutions, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company’s commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, and disposable blood set and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct Salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart and changed its name to CHF Solutions in May 2017. CHF Solutions was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn