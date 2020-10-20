Chevron Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.8% Upside

Chevron Corporation found using ticker (CVX) now have 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 121 and 69 and has a mean target at 96.79. Now with the previous closing price of 72.89 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 75.77 and the 200 day MA is 85.7. The market cap for the company is $137,215m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.chevron.com

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil and refined products; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as plastics for industrial uses. Chevron Corporation is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn