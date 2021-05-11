Chevron Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.0% Upside

Chevron Corporation with ticker code (CVX) have now 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 152 and 100 with a mean TP of 119.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 110.02 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 104.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 93.94. The company has a market cap of $211,258m. Find out more information at: http://www.chevron.com

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as plastics for industrial uses. Chevron Corporation is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.