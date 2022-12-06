Chevron Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

Chevron Corporation found using ticker (CVX) now have 27 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 215 and 143 with a mean TP of 192.96. Now with the previous closing price of 181.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 171.75 while the 200 day moving average is 162.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $341,403m. Visit the company website at: https://www.chevron.com

The potential market cap would be $363,902m based on the market concensus.