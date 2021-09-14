Chevron Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.8% Upside

Chevron Corporation with ticker code (CVX) now have 28 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 155 and 100 with the average target price sitting at 122.73. With the stocks previous close at 96.07 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.8%. The day 50 moving average is 99.18 while the 200 day moving average is 103.62. The market cap for the company is $189,465m. Company Website: http://www.chevron.com

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as alkylate and plastics for industrial uses. It is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.