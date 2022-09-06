Twitter
Chevron Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

Chevron Corporation with ticker code (CVX) now have 28 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 210 and 136 calculating the mean target price we have 178.07. Now with the previous closing price of 155.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.5%. The day 50 moving average is 151.6 and the 200 day MA is 147.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $308,980m. Company Website: https://www.chevron.com

The potential market cap would be $353,736m based on the market concensus.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants; manufacturing and marketing of renewable fuels; transporting crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives. It is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is based in San Ramon, California.

