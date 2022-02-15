Chevron Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.8% Upside

Chevron Corporation with ticker code (CVX) now have 29 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 166 and 109 with the average target price sitting at 141.26. Given that the stocks previous close was at 138.81 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.8%. The day 50 moving average is 124.97 and the 200 day MA is 110.26. The company has a market cap of $263,457m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.chevron.com

The potential market cap would be $268,107m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as alkylate and plastics for industrial uses. It is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.