Chesapeake Utilities Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.8% Upside

Chesapeake Utilities Corporatio found using ticker (CPK) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 145 and 112 and has a mean target at 132.43. Now with the previous closing price of 120.61 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 121.1 while the 200 day moving average is 124.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,179m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.chpk.com

The potential market cap would be $2,393m based on the market concensus.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland’s eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida. The Unregulated Energy segment engages in the propane operations in the Mid-Atlantic region, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida; unregulated natural gas transmission/supply operation in central and eastern Ohio; generation of electricity and steam; and provision of compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas transportation and pipeline solutions primarily to utilities and pipelines in the eastern United States. This segment also provides other unregulated energy services, such as energy-related merchandise sales; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services; and plumbing and electrical services. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

