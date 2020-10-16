Chesapeake Utilities Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.9% Upside

Chesapeake Utilities Corporatio found using ticker (CPK) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 83 with the average target price sitting at 97.17. Now with the previous closing price of 89.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 81.77 and the 200 day moving average is 84.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,457m. Find out more information at: http://www.chpk.com

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland’s eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida. The Unregulated Energy segment engages in the propane operations in the Mid-Atlantic region and Florida; unregulated natural gas transmission/supply operation in central and eastern Ohio; generation of electricity and steam; and provision of CNG and pipeline solutions primarily to utilities and pipelines in the eastern United States. This segment also provides other unregulated energy services, such as energy-related merchandise sales; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services; and plumbing and electrical services. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

