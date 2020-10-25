Chesapeake Utilities Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.7% Upside

Chesapeake Utilities Corporatio with ticker code (CPK) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 83 with a mean TP of 97.17. With the stocks previous close at 92.82 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 83.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 85.24. The market cap for the company is $1,549m. Visit the company website at: http://www.chpk.com

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland’s eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida. The Unregulated Energy segment engages in the propane operations in the Mid-Atlantic region and Florida; unregulated natural gas transmission/supply operation in central and eastern Ohio; generation of electricity and steam; and provision of CNG and pipeline solutions primarily to utilities and pipelines in the eastern United States. This segment also provides other unregulated energy services, such as energy-related merchandise sales; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services; and plumbing and electrical services. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

