Chesapeake Utilities Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

Chesapeake Utilities Corporatio with ticker code (CPK) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 83 calculating the average target price we see 97.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 88.27 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.1%. The 50 day MA is 82.11 and the 200 day moving average is 85. The company has a market cap of $1,445m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.chpk.com

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland’s eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida. The Unregulated Energy segment engages in the propane operations in the Mid-Atlantic region and Florida; unregulated natural gas transmission/supply operation in central and eastern Ohio; generation of electricity and steam; and provision of CNG and pipeline solutions primarily to utilities and pipelines in the eastern United States. This segment also provides other unregulated energy services, such as energy-related merchandise sales; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services; and plumbing and electrical services. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

