Chesapeake Utilities Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

Chesapeake Utilities Corporatio with ticker code (CPK) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 136 and 108 calculating the mean target price we have 123.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 116.7 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 118.22 and the 200 day moving average is 110.05. The company has a market cap of $2,047m. Find out more information at: http://www.chpk.com

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland’s eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida. The Unregulated Energy segment engages in the propane operations in the Mid-Atlantic region and Florida; unregulated natural gas transmission/supply operation in central and eastern Ohio; generation of electricity and steam; and provision of compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas transportation and pipeline solutions primarily to utilities and pipelines in the eastern United States. This segment also provides other unregulated energy services, such as energy-related merchandise sales; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services; and plumbing and electrical services. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.