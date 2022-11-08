Chesapeake Utilities Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.5% Upside

Chesapeake Utilities Corporatio with ticker code (CPK) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 147 and 110 with a mean TP of 132.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 107.57 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.5%. The 50 day MA is 122.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 129.52. The company has a market cap of $1,885m. Visit the company website at: https://www.chpk.com

The potential market cap would be $2,328m based on the market concensus.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland’s eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida. The Unregulated Energy segment engages in the propane operations in the Mid-Atlantic region, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida; unregulated natural gas transmission/supply operation in central and eastern Ohio; generation of electricity and steam; and provision of compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas transportation and pipeline solutions primarily to utilities and pipelines in the eastern United States. This segment also provides other unregulated energy services, such as energy-related merchandise sales; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services; and plumbing and electrical services. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.