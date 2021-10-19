Chesapeake Utilities Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.4% Upside

Chesapeake Utilities Corporatio with ticker code (CPK) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 155 and 112 and has a mean target at 130.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 127.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.4%. The day 50 moving average is 126.45 and the 200 day moving average is 122.38. The company has a market cap of $2,222m. Company Website: http://www.chpk.com

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland’s eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida. The Unregulated Energy segment engages in the propane operations in the Mid-Atlantic region and Florida; unregulated natural gas transmission/supply operation in central and eastern Ohio; generation of electricity and steam; and provision of compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas transportation and pipeline solutions primarily to utilities and pipelines in the eastern United States. This segment also provides other unregulated energy services, such as energy-related merchandise sales; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services; and plumbing and electrical services. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.