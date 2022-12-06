Chesapeake Utilities Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.4% Upside

Chesapeake Utilities Corporatio found using ticker (CPK) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 147 and 110 with the average target price sitting at 131.43. With the stocks previous close at 116.92 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.4%. The 50 day MA is 117.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 127.77. The market cap for the company is $2,086m. Company Website: https://www.chpk.com

The potential market cap would be $2,345m based on the market concensus.