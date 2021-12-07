Chesapeake Utilities Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.4% Upside

Chesapeake Utilities Corporatio with ticker code (CPK) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 155 and 117 calculating the average target price we see 133.71. With the stocks previous close at 131.9 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 129.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 122.61. The market cap for the company is $2,370m. Find out more information at: https://www.chpk.com

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland’s eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida. The Unregulated Energy segment engages in the propane operations in the Mid-Atlantic region and Florida; unregulated natural gas transmission/supply operation in central and eastern Ohio; generation of electricity and steam; and provision of compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas transportation and pipeline solutions primarily to utilities and pipelines in the eastern United States. This segment also provides other unregulated energy services, such as energy-related merchandise sales; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services; and plumbing and electrical services. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.