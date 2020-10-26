Chesapeake Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.6% Downside

Chesapeake Energy Corporation with ticker code (CHK) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 10 with a mean TP of 10. Now with the previous closing price of 11.85 this would imply there is a potential downside of -15.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.47 while the 200 day moving average is 10.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $116m. Visit the company website at: 0

0

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn