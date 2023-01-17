Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Chesapeake Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Chesapeake Energy Corporation with ticker code (CHK) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 185 and 115 calculating the mean target price we have 143.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 91.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 56.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 97.13 and the 200 day MA is 94.14. The market cap for the company is $12,219m. Find out more information at: https://www.chk.com

The potential market cap would be $19,109m based on the market concensus.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 8,200 gross productive wells, including 6,500 wells with working interest and 1,700 wells with an overriding or royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 661 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

