Chesapeake Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.8% Upside

Chesapeake Energy Corporation found using ticker (CHK) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 190 and 117 and has a mean target at 144.67. Now with the previous closing price of 95.32 this would imply there is a potential upside of 51.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 98.97 and the 200 day MA is 86.62. The market cap for the company is $11,747m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.chk.com

The potential market cap would be $17,828m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 8,200 gross productive wells, including 6,500 wells with working interest and 1,700 wells with an overriding or royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 661 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.