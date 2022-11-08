Chesapeake Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.7% Upside

Chesapeake Energy Corporation found using ticker (CHK) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 190 and 117 calculating the average target price we see 146.93. Now with the previous closing price of 100.87 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 45.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 99.34 and the 200 day moving average is 88.8. The company has a market cap of $13,964m. Visit the company website at: https://www.chk.com

The potential market cap would be $20,340m based on the market concensus.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 8,200 gross productive wells, including 6,500 wells with working interest and 1,700 wells with an overriding or royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 661 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.