Chesapeake Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Chesapeake Energy Corporation with ticker code (CHK) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 78 calculating the average target price we see 92.56. With the stocks previous close at 63.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 44.8%. The day 50 moving average is 63.4 and the 200 day moving average is 53.77. The market cap for the company is $7,187m. Company Website: http://www.chk.com

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 7,400 oil and natural gas wells, including 5,900 properties with working interest and 1,500 properties with royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 60 Mmboe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

