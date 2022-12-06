Chesapeake Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.3% Upside

Chesapeake Energy Corporation with ticker code (CHK) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 190 and 120 calculating the average target price we see 146.86. Now with the previous closing price of 101.75 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 44.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 99.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 92.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,837m. Visit the company website at: https://www.chk.com

The potential market cap would be $18,528m based on the market concensus.