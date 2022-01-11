Chesapeake Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.2% Upside

Chesapeake Energy Corporation with ticker code (CHK) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 84 with the average target price sitting at 94.4. With the stocks previous close at 69.3 this would imply there is a potential upside of 36.2%. The 50 day MA is 63.62 while the 200 day moving average is 56.5. The company has a market cap of $8,221m. Company Website: https://www.chk.com

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 7,400 oil and natural gas wells, including 5,900 properties with working interest and 1,500 properties with royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 60 Mmboe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.