Chesapeake Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.3% Upside

Chesapeake Energy Corporation found using ticker (CHK) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 132 and 106 calculating the average target price we see 120.44. With the stocks previous close at 93.15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.3%. The day 50 moving average is 85.72 and the 200 day moving average is 68.24. The market cap for the company is $10,773m. Company Website: https://www.chk.com

The potential market cap would be $13,929m based on the market concensus.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 8,200 gross productive wells, including 6,500 wells with working interest and 1,700 wells with an overriding or royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 661 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.