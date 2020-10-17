Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Ch – Consensus Indicates Potential -.3% Downside

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Ch found using ticker (CQP) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 29 calculating the mean target price we have 36.43. With the stocks previous close at 36.54 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.3%. The 50 day MA is 34.51 while the 200 day moving average is 34.32. The market cap for the company is $17,817m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cheniere.com/about-us/cheniere-partners/

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company’s regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn