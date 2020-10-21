Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Ch – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.6% Upside

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Ch with ticker code (CQP) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 29 calculating the average target price we see 36.43. With the stocks previous close at 35.86 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 34.51 and the 200 day moving average is 34.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $17,304m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cheniere.com/about-us/cheniere-partners/

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company’s regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

